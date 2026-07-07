Maharashtra Rainfall To Decline From July 8; Below-Average Showers Likely For Next 10 Days, Farmers Advised To Plan Agricultural Activities Accordingly

Significant decrease in rainfall in most parts of the state from July 8 |

Mumbai: After being hit by intense rainfall in the city and neighbouring districts, there is reportedly going to be a significant decrease in rainfall in most parts of the state from July 8, and this situation is likely to persist for at least the next 10 days.

According to a statement released by the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO), during this period, below-average rainfall is anticipated in various parts of the state.

8 जुलैपासून राज्यातील बहुतांश भागांमध्ये पावसात घट



जुलै महिन्याच्या सुरुवातीला मुंबईसह पश्चिम महाराष्ट्रात अतिवृष्टी झाली असली तरी राज्यातील विविध भागांमध्ये आतापर्यंत सरासरी पेक्षा कमी पाऊस झाला आहे. विशेषतः खानदेश (धुळे व नंदुरबार), मध्य महाराष्ट्र (अहिल्यानगर व सोलापूर),… — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 7, 2026

Moreover, according to preliminary forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall in the second fortnight of July may be significantly lower than in the first fortnight.

Rainfall pattern across Maharashtra

Due to intense rainfall over the past few days, Mumbai and neighbouring districts experienced severe waterlogging and flooding, disrupting vehicular movement and daily life.

The monsoon also led to multiple tree-fall incidents being reported from different parts of the region.

Read Also Unseasonal Rains Hit Mumbai, Yellow Alert Issued For Maharashtra

Although there was heavy rainfall in Mumbai and Western Maharashtra at the beginning of July, rainfall across various parts of the state so far has remained below average. Particularly, rainfall has been low in Khandesh (Dhule and Nandurbar), Central Maharashtra (Ahilyanagar and Solapur), parts of Western Vidarbha and some areas of Marathwada.

Farmers advised to plan accordingly

As the monsoon is reportedly expected to weaken in the coming weeks, the statement released by the CMO advises farmers to plan their agricultural activities in accordance with the prevailing weather conditions.

Furthermore, the state's Agriculture Department has appealed to farmers in areas where satisfactory rainfall has not yet occurred not to rush into sowing until sufficient moisture has developed in the soil.

Meanwhile, moderate rainfall continued at scattered places across Mumbai and other districts throughout the day.