Maharashtra rain fury: Rahul Gandhi appeals to Congress workers to assist in relief work

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday condoled the loss of lives in a landslide in Maharashtra's coastal Raigad district, and appealed to party workers to assist in relief and rescue work.

Thirty-six people were killed in a landslide near Talai village in Mahad tehsil of Raigad, police said. The incident occurred on Thursday evening.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I appeal to Congress workers to assist in relief and rescue work. Rains continue to cause disaster and disruptions in many parts of Maharashtra. Please stay safe," Gandhi said in a tweet.