Maharashtra rain fury: 64 still missing, over 2 lakh rendered homeless; 89 bodies retrieved by NDRF in flood affected districts

The death toll in the rain-battered nine districts of Maharashtra rose to 149, with 50 injured and 64 still missing while a record 2,29,074 rendered homeless were evacuated. According to the department of disaster management, relief and rehabilitation, 60 of the 149 deaths were reported in Raigad, 41 in Satara, 21 in Ratnagiri, 12 in Thane, 7 in Kolhapur, 4 in Mumbai, 2 each in Pune and Sindhudurg. No death was reported in Sangli district. A total of 875 villages were affected in nine districts due to incessant rains, floods and landslides.

Nearly 3,248 animals and 17,300 hens perished in the floods. The government has provided Rs 2 crore each to Raigad and Ratnagiri districts and Rs 50 lakh to other districts to tackle the situation arising after the floods.

Eighty-nine bodies have been retrieved and 34 people are missing following landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in the coastal regions of Maharashtra, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said. S N Pradhan, the Director General of the federal force, noted the latest data of its operations being undertaken in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara districts of the state. “As per the data, NDRF rescuers have retrieved a total of 89 bodies from these areas, with the highest number of 47 being from the worst-hit Taliye village under Mahad tehsil of Raigad. Thirty-four people have been reported missing in these three districts,” he added.

At present, 33 NDRF teams, 6 SDRF teams, two Coast Guard, five Navy and three Army teams are engaged in rescue and relief operations. In flood-hit Chiplun, five relief camps have been set up.