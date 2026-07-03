Maharashtra Rain Alert: Red Alert Issued For Mumbai, 5 Other Districts; Schools Shut In Several Areas | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Disaster Management Department on Friday issued a high-alert warning as heavy to extremely heavy rainfall continues to lash the state. A red alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts between July 4 and July 6.

Additionally, the ghat (mountain pass) areas of Satara, Pune and Nashik in western Maharashtra are expected to receive moderate to heavy downpours during this period.

The administration has warned of potential disruptions to local travel, waterlogging in low-lying areas and minor structural damage.

As weather conditions escalate, district administrations are taking strict precautionary measures. In Palghar district, the local administration has declared a holiday for all schools, colleges and Anganwadis for the next two days beginning Friday. Residents have been urged to step out of their homes only for essential work.

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Within the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits, following the Regional Meteorological Department upgrading Thane district's status from an orange alert to a red alert for July 4 and 5, authorities have officially suspended classes.

To ensure the safety of students and staff, all primary, secondary and higher secondary schools, as well as colleges across all boards, including the State Board, CBSE, ICSE and CIE, will remain closed on Saturday, July 4.

The continuous downpour has already begun affecting infrastructure. A landslide was reported in the Saptashrungi Gad Ghat area of Nashik, where large boulders and debris rolled onto the roadway. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported. While traffic was briefly disrupted, local residents and disaster management personnel swiftly cleared the debris to restore vehicular movement.

The state administration has urged citizens to remain vigilant, avoid visiting waterlogged areas and ghat sections unnecessarily, and contact the following helplines in case of emergencies: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) - 1916; Palghar District Helpline - 02525 297474 / +91 82379 78873; Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) - 022-25364779 / 022-25301740 / +91 93723 38827; Thane Disaster Management Cell - 1800-222-108 / 8657887101; and Panvel Municipal Corporation - 022-27458040 / 41 / 42.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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