Amba River Crosses Danger Mark In Raigad After Heavy Rainfall; Authorities Issue Flood Alert | X - @InfoRaigad

Navi Mumbai, July 3: The Amba River at Nagothane in Roha taluka has crossed the danger mark following continuous heavy rainfall in Raigad district, prompting the district administration to issue an alert for residents living along the riverbanks.

The Raigad District Disaster Management Authority has advised people residing in low-lying and riverside areas to remain vigilant and move to safer locations immediately if the situation worsens.

River Levels Monitored

According to the district’s river water level report issued at 4 pm on Friday, the water level of the Amba River at the Nagothane barrage has risen to 9.15 metres, exceeding both the warning level of 8 metres and the danger mark of 9 metres.

The Kundalika River at the Dolvahal barrage in Roha is flowing at 23.30 metres, above its warning level of 23 metres, though still below its danger mark of 23.95 metres. Officials are closely monitoring the river.

Water levels in the district’s other major rivers remain below their respective warning levels. The Savitri River at Bhoighat Mahikavati Temple in Mahad is at 4.25 metres against a warning level of 6 metres. The Patalganga River at Lohop in Khalapur stands at 18.75 metres, below its warning level of 20.50 metres. The Ulhas River at Dahivali in Karjat is at 43.15 metres, well below its warning level of 48.10 metres, while the Gadhi River at the Government Rest House in Panvel is flowing at 3.30 metres, below its warning level of 6 metres.

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Administration Issues Advisory

"The Amba River has crossed the danger level, and citizens residing along the riverbanks are advised to remain alert. In case of any emergency, they should immediately move to safer locations. The district administration is continuously monitoring the situation and urges people to follow official advisories," the Raigad district administration said.

The river status report was submitted by the Flood Control Cell of the Raigad Irrigation Department, Kolad, to the district administration and senior officials of the Water Resources Department. Authorities have appealed to citizens to avoid venturing near riverbanks and to cooperate with local officials if evacuation becomes necessary.

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