Raigad On High Alert As IMD Forecasts Extremely Heavy Rain From July 2 To 4, Citizens Urged To Avoid Travel | Anand Chaini

Navi Mumbai: Anticipating extremely heavy to exceptionally heavy rainfall in Raigad district between July 2 and July 4, the Raigad district administration on Wednesday appealed to citizens to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel and strictly follow advisories issued by the authorities.

Weather Systems

The advisory follows the India Meteorological Department's forecast of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places across Raigad and the Konkan region due to an active offshore trough along the Maharashtra–north Kerala coast and a mid-tropospheric trough extending across Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

The administration warned that heavy rainfall in river catchments, streams and dam basins could trigger waterlogging in low-lying areas, flood-like situations and landslides in ghat sections. Residents have been advised to check road and traffic conditions before travelling and avoid non-essential journeys.

Fishermen Warning

Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the Arabian Sea until further notice due to rough sea conditions.

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Farmers have been advised to drain excess water from paddy fields and vegetable nurseries, while livestock owners have been urged to keep animals in safe shelters during the spell of heavy rain.

The district administration appealed to the public to monitor weather updates and follow instructions issued by the India Meteorological Department and disaster management authorities.

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