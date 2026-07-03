Mumbai Water Update: Seven Lakes Gain 25,438 ML In 72 Hours As Fresh Rain Boosts Reservoir Levels

Fresh rainfall in the catchment areas has increased Mumbai's reservoir stock by over 25,000 ML, offering relief to the city's water supply | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 3, 2026: After witnessing a sharp depletion in water stocks across the seven lakes supplying Mumbai, the city has finally received some relief. Over the past 72 hours, the reservoirs have collectively gained 25,438 million litres (ML) of water following fresh rainfall, adding an estimated six days' worth of water to the city's available stock and offering a much-needed boost to Mumbai's water security.

The city's water stock had plunged to 97,666 ML, or just 6.75% of the total storage capacity, on June 30, triggering concerns over Mumbai's water security.

Despite heavy rainfall in the city, the catchment areas of the seven lakes had received little to no rain for several days, causing reservoir levels to continue declining.

Relief finally arrived as heavy showers lashed the catchment areas in Thane and Nashik districts. Between 6 am on July 1 and 6 am on July 3, the combined water stock increased by 25,438 ML, or 2.18% of total capacity.

Reservoir Levels Show Improvement

While officials described the latest rise in reservoir levels as modest, the forecast of continued heavy rainfall in Thane district over the next two days has raised hopes of a faster recovery.

As of July 3, the seven lakes supplying Mumbai hold a combined 1.29 lakh ML of water, a marginal improvement over the critical situation recorded around the same period in 2024, when the stock had fallen to just 1.19 lakh ML.

"Heavy rainfall in the catchment areas can add several lakh litres of water to the reservoirs in a single day. We are closely monitoring the situation," a civic official said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai continues to remain under a 10% water cut imposed from May 15. As part of its water conservation measures, the BMC has suspended water supply for construction activities and swimming pools, frozen new water connections, and restricted commercial water consumption until reservoir levels improve.

The BMC currently supplies around 4,100 ML of water daily and requires a total storage of 14.47 lakh ML by October 1 to comfortably meet Mumbai's annual drinking water demand.

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Water Stock As On July 3

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