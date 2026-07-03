Mumbai Water Supply: Reservoir Stock Rises By 13,661 ML, BMC Mulls Additional 5 Per Cent Water Cut

Heavy rainfall has boosted Mumbai's reservoir levels, but the BMC is monitoring storage before deciding on an additional water cut | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 2, 2026: Persistent heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Thane and Nashik districts has further boosted Mumbai's water reserves, adding 13,661 million litres (ML) over the past 24 hours. The combined stock in the city's seven drinking water reservoirs has now risen to 1.17 lakh ML, or 8.12% of their total storage capacity.

However, the city's water reserves remain at a worrying level, resulting in the BMC considering imposing an additional 5% water cut if storage levels do not improve.

Lake Levels Improve

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane districts from July 2 to 5, with a red alert for Thane on July 4.

The major drinking water lakes—Tansa, Modak Sagar, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna—are located in Thane district, where sustained rainfall over the past two days has led to a marginal rise in lake levels, offering hope of further improvement in Mumbai's water reserves.

Between 6 am on Wednesday and 6 am on Thursday, the seven lakes received significant rainfall: Upper Vaitarna (22 mm), Modak Sagar (51 mm), Middle Vaitarna (70 mm), Bhatsa (52 mm), Vihar (195 mm) and Tulsi (207 mm).

The rainfall over the past 24 hours has added nearly four days' worth of water to Mumbai's reservoirs. However, the current stock remains sufficient only until August 20, while the city requires 14.47 lakh million litres (ML) of water by October 1 to meet its annual demand.

"We are hoping for more heavy rainfall in the lake catchment areas of Thane district, as the current water situation remains a concern. We are closely monitoring reservoir levels and will take a decision on any further water cuts, if required," a senior civic official said.

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Water Stock As On July 2

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