Mumbai Lake Levels Rise Marginally Amid Intense Rainfall; City's Water Stock Recorded At 7.18%

Mumbai Lake Levels | file pic

Mumbai: Mumbai’s drinking water reserves witnessed a slight rise on Wednesday amid continuous heavy rainfall across the city and catchment areas over the past two days. According to the Hydraulic Engineer’s Department report released at 6 am on July 1, the total water stock in the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai has now reached 1,03,871 million litres, which is 7.18 per cent of the total required live storage capacity.

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On Tuesday, the lake levels were recorded at 6.75 per cent, indicating a marginal improvement in reserves following intensified monsoon activity across Mumbai and adjoining regions.

Among the major lakes, Vihar currently holds the highest percentage of useful live storage at 50.77 per cent, followed by Tulsi at 28 per cent and Modak Sagar at 20 per cent. Middle Vaitarna stands at 11.71 per cent, while Bhatsa, one of Mumbai’s key water suppliers, is at 4.90 per cent capacity.

Catchment Areas Receive Good Rains

According to the latest rainfall data, good amount of rainfall was recorded in catchment areas over the last 24 hours. Modak Sagar received 193 mm rainfall, Tansa recorded 180 mm, Bhatsa received 120 mm, while Vihar and Tulsi recorded 83 mm and 100 mm rainfall respectively. The Bhandup Complex recorded 137 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, taking the season’s cumulative rainfall at the complex to 544 mm.

Meanwhile, Upper Vaitarna, which remains below its lowest drawable level (LDL), continued to report zero useful live storage. Authorities stated that usable water below the LDL is not counted in official reserves.

The improvement in lake levels comes as Mumbai continues to witness heavy rainfall under an Orange Alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department has forecast intense rain spells and heavy showers across Mumbai and the Konkan region over the next few days.

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