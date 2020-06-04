Maharashtra PWD minister Ashok Chavan discharged from hospital after testing negative for COVID-19

Chavan is the second minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government to contract COVID-19. Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad had contracted COVID-19 in late April and recovered.

Ashok Chavan was appointed chief minister by the Congress in the wake of the Mumbai terror attacks of November 2008. He was forced to resign in 2010 after his name cropped up in the Adarsh Housing Society scam.

Maharashtra recorded a new high of 122 Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, taking the state toll zooming past the 2,500 mark to touch 2,587 fatalities even as the state grappled with the Cyclone Nisarga fury.

The state recorded its highest single-day death figure on Wednesday, making it the fourth time it has crossed the 100-plus toll in 8 days. The previous high of three-figure tallies were - 103 on June 2, 105 on May 27 and the second-highest 116 on May 29. The toll includes 60 deaths in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region alone - the worst-hit in the country, besides 2,560 new positive cases recorded in the state.