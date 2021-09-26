Maharashtra Public Service Commission dummy candidate: API gets bail

Mumbai: A sessions court on Friday granted bail on parity to a 38-year-old assistant police inspector (API), who was arrested by the Matunga police station for appearing as a dummy candidate in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) competitive examination held in 2016 for the post of police sub-inspector (PSI).

“The mastermind behind the scene of the offence was already released on bail,” ad-hoc additional sessions judge More said in his order. The court further considered that the probe in the crime was over and in the present pandemic situation, it is not known when the trial would commence.

Somnath Patil had been booked for appearing as a dummy candidate on August 21, 2016 for one Dhananjay Fartade at Ramnarain Ruia College exam centre. Fartade had been selected as a PSI on the basis of the exam. An FIR was lodged in 2019 by the deputy secretary, MPSC, against Patil, Fartade, one Prabodh Rathod and other unknown persons.

Patil had claimed bail on the grounds of parity with co-accused Rathod who secured bail from the apex court and Fartade who got the relief of pre-arrest bail from the trial court. His advocate argued that Rathod is the prime accused and also named in another FIR of a similar offence in Nanded, in which Patil is also a co-accused, and yet has been granted bail. Patil claimed he has played a lesser role than Rathod. In the Nanded offence, Patil had secured bail from the High Court in September after over four years in jail.

The Matunga police had arrested Patil six months ago in the present offence. The prosecution had opposed his application, stating that being an API he is influential and can tamper with prosecution evidence.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 01:32 AM IST