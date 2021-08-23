Mumbai: Matunga police arrest 3 for attacking 25-year-old vegetable vendor; watch video

Mumbai: The Matunga police have arrested three people for assaulting a 25-year-old vegetable vendor over a past rivalry. The police said the incident was captured in the CCTV footage which clearly shows the accused assaulting with a hand and a knife.

The police said the arrested accused are identified as Uday Kumar Nadar, Ramesh Periyar and Balkrishna Nadar. All in the age group of 30 to 40 years.



The police said the complaint is identified as Manoj Maurya, 25, a resident of Matunga. Maurya rented a vegetable shop in front of green gross beat chowki in Matunga. "The shop is owned by Vipul Shah, a resident of Ghatkopar. Shah had first rented his shop to accused Uday, and Maurya was working as a helper at the vegetable shop of Uday. Some six months ago Shah closed the rent deal with Uday and rented it to Maurya. Uday, six month ago, came to the shop and took his remaining material. Uday was angry that time and threatened Maurya, as how can he go back and take it on rent directly from Shah," said a police officer.

The Matunga police said on Sunday Ramesh and Balkrishna posing as customers came to the vegetable shop of Maurya. "The duo pretended to buy lady finger and cucumber and later after an argument started assaulting Maurya with hand. Later they hit him with a knife and injured him. Injured Maurya approached the Matunga police and registered a case," said a police officer from Matunga police station.



The Matunga police have registered a case under section 452, 324, 506 (II), 109 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. "We have registered a case on the statement given by the complainant Maurya. He claims they assaulted him over past rivalries and as he rented the shop. We have arrested the three accused who were produced in court," said Nitin Bobade, senior police inspector, Matunga police station..

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 10:31 PM IST