Maharashtra Proposes 325 'Vihardhams' For Jain Monks, Expands Welfare | file photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra has proposed the construction of 325 shelters (Vihardhams) across the state for Jain monks who travel on foot (Payi Vihar).

The proposal was announced during a meeting between the Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Minority Affairs, Sunetra Ajit Pawar, and officials of the Jain Minority Development Economic Corporation (JMDEC) on Wednesday in Mumbai. The meeting focused on streamlining the Corporation’s operations and on the social, educational, and economic empowerment of the Jain community.

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To enhance the Corporation’s efficiency, the government has committed to providing advanced technical tools and infrastructure, increasing manpower to manage community-specific schemes, and offering long-term financial support for sustainable growth.

During the session, Lalit Gandhi, Chairman of JMDEC, presented a series of developmental proposals, including a plan to introduce classical language training (Marathi and Prakrit) across approximately 4,000 pathshalas (traditional schools) in the state. Another proposal aimed at promoting higher education among women includes the construction of fully equipped and secure hostels in Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, and Navi Mumbai.

In a statement, Pawar said she had directed officials to immediately examine these proposals to ensure swift implementation. “The government is fully committed to the development of the Jain community. We will take concrete, time-bound steps to ensure that the benefits of our schemes reach every segment of the community effectively,” she stated

Secretary of the Minority Development Department, Yogesh Mhase, and Corporation Vice-Chairman Mitesh Nahata, along with senior bureaucrats from the Planning, Industry, and Skill Development departments, were among the key officials present to oversee the strategic rollout of these initiatives.

The meeting concluded with a firm resolve to balance economic empowerment with the preservation of religious and cultural traditions. Gandhi expressed confidence that, through these initiatives, the Corporation will set a benchmark for minority welfare in Maharashtra.