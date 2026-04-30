Mumbai Metro Chaos! Overcrowded Platforms Create Stampede-Like Situation In Ghatkopar-Versova Section During Peak Hour; Passengers Fume; Here's What Happened

Mumbai: A stampede-like situation unfolded on Thursday morning on Mumbai Metro One as train delays led to huge crowding at multiple stations, affecting peak-hour travel. The Metro One, which connects Ghatkopar and Versova, saw a huge line of stranded commuters struggling to board trains.

Passengers took to social media to vent their frustration. Visuals showed large crowds gathering on platforms as they tried to board trains. The disruption caused significant inconvenience, particularly for office-goers.

Notably, Mumbai Metro One witnesses heavy daily ridership daily as it connects key eastern and western suburbs, but the chaotic scenes witnessed today showed noting less than a stampede-like situation.

What led to the delay and major chaos?

In an update shared by Mumbai Metro One, it said that services were delayed after rail grinding work was carried out overnight in associaltion with Bangalore Metro as part of proactive maintenance to enhance track performance. Speaking on the delay in train, it added that, as a standard safety precaution protocol, temporary speed restrictions are in place, which is causing 'minor' delay in train services.

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Social Media Reaction

Several users on social media warned others about the situation. "To all Mumbaikers, the Andheri to Ghatkopar metro line is severely affected and very few trains are running. Plan accordingly. It’s extremely crowded here," one user posted.

Another added, "Whose idea was it to do this last night and not tonight or tomorrow night? A long weekend is starting tomorrow, you could’ve surely done it day after without inconveniencing commuters. More importantly, why was no notice or warning given to commuters? Why can’t you give the same megablock alerts that the CR and WR give?"

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One commuter slammed the Metro One and said, "You could have done that tomorrow ( being bank holiday) & on Saturday, but no, your officers will not use common sense and decided to harass taxpayers purposely on weekends slow."

Another commuter burst out and wrote, "You call this minor?", while a user noted, "It’s major"

Another suggested, "It would be great if such works are carried out during weekends or by informing the commuters well in advance. Good day to you."