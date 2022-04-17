Maharashtra Power Crisis: Coal Supply increased considerably in April, clarifies Coal Ministry

Hits back at the Energy Minister Nitin Raut for blaming the Centre for inadequate coal supply

Coal supply to thermal plants in Maharashtra has been increased in tandem with increasing power demand in the state

Further, coal supply to MahaGenco in particular increased from 0.96 lakh ton per day in March to 1.32 lakh ton per day in April

This is despite MahaGenco having outstanding dues of Rs 2,390 crore towards coal procurement

MahaVitaran did not conduct load shedding on Sunday

Mumbai: The Centre has blamed the Maharashtra government for the present power crisis leading to the load shedding in the state. In a strongly worded rebuttal, the Ministry of Coal has claimed that Maharashtra is receiving more coal at present than in March this year. The Ministry further stated that as of now, the State is meeting their coal requirement. Thermal Power Plants (TPP) of Maharashtra were supplied with 70.77 Million Ton (MT) of coal during the financial year 2021-22.

According to the Ministry, coal supply to thermal plants is increasing in tandem with an increase in demand for power. In March 2022, coal supply to power plants of Maharashtra (comprising MahaGenco and independent power producers) was 2.14 lakh ton per day. The same was stepped up to 2.76 lakh ton per day in April.

MahaGenco in particular was supplied 37.131 MT of coal in 2021-22. The daily coal supply to MahaGenco in March 22 was 0.96 lakh ton per day which has been increased further to 1.32 lakh ton per day in April (till 11.04.22). ‘’It is equally pertinent that the coal requirement of Maharashtra is being met despite MahaGenco having outstanding dues of nearly Rs 2,390 crore,’’ said the Ministry.

However, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut had blamed the Centre saying that the load shedding was unavoidable due to short supply of coal and gas amid rising power demand. ‘’Some plants in Maharashtra are left with one and a half days of coal, some with three days and some others with six days of coal. The state government is working to resolve the power crisis," said the minister.

Raut admitted that MahaGenco owes Rs 2,390 crore towards coal supply by Coal India and subsidiaries. The Centre has told the state government and MahaGenco to clear those arrears first and only then will they supply coal.

MahaGenco, with its installed thermal generation capacity of 9,330 MW, is struggling to get adequate coal supply from Coal India and its subsidiaries. Against the requirement of 1,38,710 tonnes of coal for these plants to operate at the plant load factor of 85 per cent, they have received 1,32,438 tonnes. MahaGenco could supply 7,200 MW during peak hours, and if the coal supply improves it would continue to generate more, especially during peak hours.

Meanwhile, due to the public holiday, the state power distribution company, MahaVitaran did not carry out load shedding on Sunday. The MahaVitaran has been purchasing 2,000 MW to provide uninterrupted power supply for 8 hours each during day and night to the agricultural consumers.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 06:38 PM IST