Maharashtra police sub-inspector hangs self from tree in Thane

Thane: A railway police sub-inspector on Monday allegedly committed suicide in Vartak Nagar area of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.
Dhanaji Raut (35) was found hanging from a tree near his residential complex in Vartak Nagar area at around 5:30am, he said. "Raut was attached to Andheri railway police station. He became a PSI after clearing the 2016 MPSC exam. His body has been sent for post mortem," the Vartak Nagar police station official added.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)