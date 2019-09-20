Mumbai: 45-year-old share trader commits suicide by jumping from terrace in Mulund

On Thursday evening, a 45-year-old share trader committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of his 15-floor building in Mulund.

According to Hindustan Times, the trader has been identified as Manish Thakker, a resident of Dhaivat Tower. The cops have said that Thakkar was depressed over the slowdown in the share market and had been under treatment for the same. Thakkar was living with his wife and two children.

Thakkar had an office in the basement of the same building. His parents live in the next building. On Thursday evening, Thakkar left his flat and went to the security guard and asked for the keys to the terrace. Sometime later, he jumped from there. Ravi Sardesai, a senior officer of Mulund police station told the leading daily, "We have taken the statements of the family members who confirmed his mental status. An Accidental Death Report has been filed." Sources told the Mid-Day, that Thakkar has suffered major financial losses in the last few months and had been worried about the same.