Maharashtra Police records 364 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

"364 police personnel of Maharashtra Police tested positive for COVID-19 and 4 died in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the state force to 20,367 including 3,796 active cases, 16,363 recovered cases and 208 deaths," said Maharashtra Police.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 2,97,506 active cases in the state.