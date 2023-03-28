Maharashtra: Police nabs man who threatened to blow up DCM Fadnavis' residence in Nagpur

A man threatened to place a bomb in front of the house of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Monday through a phone call. The police took swift action and an investigation was carried out.

After an initial investigation it was found out that the threat was a hoax call, and soon the man was taken into custody.

"We received a call threatening to place a bomb in front of the house of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur, but the investigation has revealed that this is a fake call. The person who had called last night has been taken into custody and is under interrogation," Amitesh Kumar, Police Commissioner, Nagpur.

Bomb threat given by another Nagpur caller earlier

Bomb blasts will rock the homes of billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani, Antilia, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and cine star Dharmendra, among other prominent people of Mumbai, according to a phone call received by the control room of Nagpur Police on Feb 28.

The caller also claimed that 25 armed men have reached Dadar in Mumbai to carry out the terror attack.

Nagpur police immediately passed on this information to Mumbai police, which is trying to trace the caller, according to a Mumbai police official. Police personnel, including the bomb disposal squad, are conducting searches at all places, according to the sources.

In 2021, the crime intelligence unit of Mumbai Police detained two people in connection with spreading rumours of bombs at three railway stations and at Bachchan’s residence.