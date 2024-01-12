Maharashtra: PM Modi Inaugurates Extension Of 40 Suburban Train Services From Kharkopar To Uran, Unveils Various Railway Projects | @Central_Railway

On January 13, 2024, 40 suburban train services between Kharkopar and Uran are set to commence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated various railway projects worth approximately Rs 2000 crore in Maharashtra on January 12, 2024, via video conferencing from a function held at Navi Mumbai International Airport Ground. During the event, PM Modi also flagged off the inaugural run of suburban services of the second phase of the Uran line through a video link.

Flagging off the Uran-Kharkopar EMU train, Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiates a new era in railway connectivity.



An official stated, "40 suburban services (20 pairs) presently running between Nerul/Belapur and Kharkopar are now extended to Uran from January 13th and will halt at Shemtikhar, Nava Sheva, and Dronagiri stations."

Details of projects

The new 14.60 route km double line section of Kharkopar-Uran (Phase-2) is part of the 27 route km double line project of Belapur-Seawood-Uran section, with a total cost of about Rs 3000 crore, shared at 33% by Railways and 67% by CIDCO. Phase-2 has recently been commissioned at a cost of Rs 1433 crore. The section includes 4 new stations—Shemtikhar, Nava Sheva, Dronagiri, and Uran—comprising 1 important bridge, 2 major bridges, 39 minor bridges, 3 Road Over Bridges, and 3 Road Under Bridges.

The frequency of services between Uran to Belapur/Nerul stations is 30 minutes, while the frequency between Belapur to Uran and Nerul to Uran stations is 60 minutes during peak hours. A total of 10 services will run during morning and evening peak hours on this extended route. These extended suburban train services aim to benefit students, traders, and daily commuters by providing an affordable and eco-friendly mode of transportation, thereby enhancing connectivity to the SEZ area and Navi Mumbai.

The new halt stations on this route will be Shemtikhar, Nava Sheva, Dronagiri, and Uran. Additionally, on this occasion, the newly inaugurated 6th Line between Khar Road & Goregaon (8.8 km) was dedicated to the nation, and a new station on the trans-harbour line was inaugurated by PM Modi.