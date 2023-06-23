Maharashtra: Parents To Face Hefty Penalties If Minor Children Caught Driving Vehicles

Representative pic

Parents of underage two wheelers/car drivers, be aware! In a proactive move to address the alarming rate of road accidents and fatalities caused by underage drivers, the Maharashtra state transport department has decided to impose stricter penalties for parents.

The state's Transport Commissioner, Vivek Bhimanwar, issued a notification on June 16th, directing to all regional transport officers and Dy regional transport officers to intensify efforts in cracking down on unauthorised drivers and enforcing the Motor Vehicle Act.

As per motor vehicle act, parents whose minor children are caught driving without a license will face hefty fines of Rs 25,000 (approximately $340) and could potentially be imprisoned for up to three years. According to sources, now state transport department has decided to impose this provision of Motor vehicles act strictly.

The department has not only decided to impose hefty fine on parents, but underage drivers themselves will be prohibited from obtaining a driving license until they reach the age of 25.

According to motor vehicle act individuals below the age of 18 are not permitted to operate a motor vehicle in any public area. However, it does allow for the operation of motorcycles with an engine capacity not exceeding 50 CC by individuals who are at least 16 years old.

In letter ( FPJ has copy) issued on June 16th state transport commissioner expressed concerns regarding the lack of strict enforcement of existing guidelines and circulars relating to underage driving. The recent notification aims to ensure the rigorous implementation of the Motor Vehicle Act, with a particular focus on road safety and legal provisions for two-wheeler drivers across the state.

Letter reveal a staggering loss of approximately 15,000 lives each year in Maharashtra due to road accidents, with over half of these accidents occurring between January 2022 and December 2022 involving two-wheeler drivers, resulting in 7,700 fatalities.

To address this issue comprehensively, the Transport Commissioner's directive also emphasizes the need for counseling sessions targeting both parents and underage drivers. By providing counseling on road safety and legal awareness, the authorities aim to foster a safer environment and reduce the loss of life caused by road accidents.

"Regional Transport Offices (RTOS) have been instructed to prioritize the enforcement of the Act's provisions for two-wheeler drivers, particularly focusing on the strict implementation of Section 18, which prohibits individuals below the age of 20 from driving transport vehicles in public places" said an official of state transport department.