Maharashtra: Over 90 lakh yet not vaccinated for COVID; 9.25 lakh from Thane haven't taken single dose

Amid the covid-19 relaxation given to Mumbai, the Thane district which is 22.8 kilometre away has the most number of people who have not taken a single dose of covid-19 vaccine so far. According to the presentation presented provided by the state health department, 92.44 lakh people have not taken vaccine doses until March 31, of which Thane tops the list with 9.25 lakh yet to take even the first dose of covid vaccine, followed by Jalgaon(6.38lakh), Nashik(5.87lakh), Nanded(5.75lakh) and Ahmednagar (5.35lakh). State health officials have attributed this to the mentality of people and hesitancy related covid-19 vaccines due to which people are not coming forward. The state health department has directed all the district collectors, health officers and medical staff to take measures at the ground level and vaccinate each one of them as it is the only weapon that will act as a barrier against novel coronavirus.

Sachin Desai, State Immunisation officer said they are contacting people who have not taken either of the doses and are being contacted personally by health teams. “Our teams of health workers contact the beneficiaries and try to convince them to take the jab. After the third wave settled down, the fear among people about the infection also reduced. They have also become complacent after they realise that they may have already developed antibodies. The coverage of first dose administration has reached 92 per cent, while it’s 74 per cent for the second dose,” he said.

Senior doctors from the Thane district said they have directed all the health staff to check on the beneficiaries who have not taken any dose of vaccine and understand the reason behind not taking a jab. Moreover they have asked for counsel about vaccine myths.

“We have more beneficiaries as people are not coming forward for vaccination considering the cases have come down and there is no point in taking vaccines. But they are unaware that vaccines will only play the vital role in protecting them from novel coronavirus. We have asked our health staff to visit door-to-door and reach each one of them,” he said.

Senior doctor from Ahmednagar district said that unlike the peak of the pandemic, villagers have lost interest in taking the jab. “After counselling, all agree to get the jab but 90 per cent don’t turn up. Now, with no active Covid-19 cases in the district, it is more challenging to convince them to get the vaccine,” she added.

Meanwhile, the health experts have warned that the unvaccinated and the elderly with severe comorbidities fall in the vulnerable category and can infect others if the state is hit by another wave. “Vaccination plays an important role as the severity of infection decreases and most of the deaths reported were among the unvaccinated and those with underlying health issues,” said Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant physician at Bombay Hospital.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 09:02 PM IST