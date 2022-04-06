Mumbai Police alerts over cyber security in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' style; watch video

If you are a social media user, you can rarely miss the witty posts by the Mumbai Police. In their recent post attempting to ensure cyber security, they strike the chords of netizens via Bollywood classic 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's popular scene.

The video post features actors Kajol and Farida Jalal from the film to check on their 'lovely' to 'chaa' reaction. The caption read, "“Humesha cyber safety, never gham. Third party cookies can leave you vulnerable and should be declined or deleted."

Watch:

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 04:30 PM IST