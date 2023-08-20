Maharashtra: 'Our Government Gives Opportunities To Artists & Honours Them,' Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Says

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | FPJ

Thane: No matter how much talent an artist has, it is important to get opportunities, asserted Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde asserted on Sunday, August 20. He said that this government is giving opportunities to artists and also honouring them.

Shinde was speaking on the occasion of "National Photo Exhibition and Prize Distribution" organised jointly by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and Thane Daily Journalists Association.

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, TMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar, additional commissioner Sandeep Malvi, former mayor Naresh Mhaske, Thane Daily Journalist Association president Anand Kamble, secretary Nilesh Panmand, treasurer Vibhav Birwatkar, Manoj Singh and fellow office bearers, award winning photographers and citizens were present on the occasion.

Shinde wished all the photographers and journalists present on World Photographer's Day. Photography is certainly not an easy art, it requires a different vision, a lot of hard work. The government will surely do justice to this hard work, said the chief minister.

Shinder also congratulated the photographers from other states who participated in this competition and became winners and the Thane Daily Journalist Association which organizes this kind of competition every year.

Stating that the state of Maharashtra is an inclusive state, CM added that adding modernity to traditional things is the need of the hour. This government is building infrastructure projects on a large scale. Giving priority to development. But while doing this, care is being taken to ensure that the environment does not deteriorate. Thane city is also undergoing a complete transformation. He expressed the belief that in the near future we will all see a clean, beautiful, developed Thane city and district.

On this occasion, the winning photographers of this national level photo competition were felicitated by the CM. In this, Deepak Joshi and Sameer Markandey as well as journalists from Thane like Sanjay Pitale, Vinod Jagdale, Dr. Dilip Sapate, Jayesh Samant and Vibhav Birwatkar who were selected on the State and Divisional Accreditation Committee, were specially honoured. This program was moderated by Rajendra Patankar.

