Maharashtra: Opposition Demands Bhide’s Arrest Over Remark On Mahatma Gandhi’s Lineage

Mumbai: The opposition on Friday demanded the immediate arrest of Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide, aka Bhide Guruji, for levelling highly controversial allegations against Mahatma Gandhi and his father Karamchand Gandhi.

The remarks against Gandhi were reportedly made by Bhide Guruji at a meeting at Amravati on Thursday night. Efforts to contact him were in vain.

“Yesterday, a person named Sambhaji Bhide used very objectionable words for the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi. His statements were very derogatory,” said former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan while raising the issue in the legislative Assembly.

Chavan demands Bhide's arrest

“You must have received the information about it. Such a person who spreads hatred in the society should be arrested to maintain law and order. This person always makes such statements that would lead to riots. This is not the first time that he has done so. He must be immediately arrested,” said a visibly angry Chavan.

“How can a person who makes such derogatory remarks against the father of the nation roam around freely? Who will be responsible if there is any reaction to this?” Chavan asked while repeating his demand that Bhide should be arrested.

Other members of the Congress were also up in arms. “Recent comments of Bhide were shameful,” said Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat and asked the state government to make a statement in the House on the action taken against him.

“Sambhaji Bhide has a twisted mindset. His comments about Mahatma Gandhi have disturbed the country. He repeatedly makes controversial comments and it needs to be found out who is backing him for political purposes. We want strict action to be taken against him,” said the former minister.

Machinery working to finish off progressive ideology, says Thorat

Without taking names, Thorat claimed a machinery was working to finish off progressive ideology.

While Thorat was speaking, several Congress members raised hands indicating they want to speak. However, Speaker Rahul Narvekar said he is directing the government to take a proper action. This angered the members more and they started to shout slogans. The Speaker then stood up and repeated his directives but this failed to pacify the members.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde then said, “I’ve taken note of the case. I shall verify the facts, An investigation will be conducted and proper action will be taken,” he told the House.