Devendra Fadnavis Trolled For Ensuring Action Against Twitter Handle That Posted Derogatory Remarks Against Savitribai Phule

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File

A day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ensured Maharashtra assembly that strict action will be taken against Bharadwaj Speaks- the Twitter handle that put up a defamatory post against Savitribai Phule, who is considered as the pioneer of girl child education in India- right wing Twitter accounts trolled the deputy CM of Maharashtra for saying that if he had his way, "then the one responsible for such an act must be hanged." Several Twitter accounts said that while Devendra Fadnavis assures of such strict action against 'Bharadwaj Speaks' and Indic Twitter handles, he never speaks about Mohammed Zubair, they complained.

"Strict action will be taken against these accused in any case. If the opposition party is playing politics in such a matter, it should also be condemned. Savitribai Phule is not a subject of any politics. We are all proud of her. There can be no distinction between the ruling party and the opposition party," Fadnavis had said in the assembly.

Immediately after Fadnavis spoke against the handle for insulting Savitribai Phule, Fadnavis was trolled by right wing accounts who accused the Maharashtra Deputy CM of leaving "Indic" handles into the cold and indulged in whataboutery.

Another tweet trolling the Deputy CM.

The tweets kept coming in thick and fast.

"RW Leadership will throw any RW under the bus once you are of no use for them," said another handle.

On Thursday, speaking in the assembly over the issue of defamatory post on Savitribai Phule, Fadnavis said, "Information has been sought from Twitter to take action against the accused who wrote offensively about Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule. Letters have been written three times so far." The opposition in Maharashtra on Thursday had asked the government what action would it be taking against those who defamed Savitribai Phule on Twitter.

