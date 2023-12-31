 Maharashtra: Opposition Accuses Shinde-Fadnavis Govt Of Shifting State's First Submarine Tourism Project To Gujarat
UBT Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut asserted, "As of now, 17 mega projects have been shifted to Gujarat. In the last one and a half years, many projects have been diverted to Gujarat, causing distress among Mumbai businessmen, who are being coerced to move to Gujarat."

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 07:51 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut | ANI

Opposition parties, including UBT Shiv Sena and Congress, have accused the Shinde-Fadnavis government of transferring another significant business project to Gujarat. This pertains to Maharashtra's first submarine tourism project, initially scheduled for launch in the Sindhudurga district. CM Eknath Shinde has clarified that there is no intention to relocate this project to Gujarat and urged people not to believe in unfounded rumors.

Raut, with a hint of sarcasm, commented, "If you want to adorn Gujarat with gold and turn it into Dwarka Nagari (Capital of Lord Krishna), I don't mind. The Prime Minister is openly stating that Gujarat will be developed first, and the country later. No prime minister has made such a statement before."

Taking a dig at Narayan Rane, Raut added, "Narayan Rane couldn't prevent this; he lacks the power. He should have declared that he would not allow this project to be moved from Maharashtra."

Sanjay Shirsat, MLA of Shivsena led by Shinde, remarked, "Confirmation has not been received yet. Every possible effort will be made to retain this project in Maharashtra. Numerous projects are being initiated in Maharashtra, but they are not being discussed."

Opposition leader in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, alleged, "While Maharashtra is making preparations, projects are being snatched and redirected to Gujarat. Narayan Rane, Deepak Kesarkar, and Uday Samant, leaders from Konkan and part of the current government, only criticize opposition parties. Gujarat leaders are seizing projects that benefit them and are not interested in taking refineries."

In response, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane stated, "Opposition parties are making baseless allegations without obtaining accurate information. The project is not moving outside Maharashtra. Similar projects are underway in Gujarat and Kerala. The project, which was put on hold by the MVA government, will be completed by the current Shinde-Fadnavis government."

Rane alleged, "In 2018, then-State Finance Minister Deepak Kesarkar initiated this Submarine Tourism project, which was overlooked by Aditya Thackeray, and he played a role in shutting down the project."

article-image

