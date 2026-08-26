Maharashtra: ‘Onion Express’ Stopped At Lasalgaon Station After Farmers Allege Rotten Onions Being Sent To Delhi - VIDEO |

Maharashtra farmers on Wednesday stopped the ‘Onion Express’ bound for Delhi at Lasalgaon Railway Station in Nashik, alleging that rotten onions were being transferred instead of quality produce procured from farmers.

According to reports, onion prices have surged to around Rs 70 per kilogram, putting a strain on consumers. To provide relief, the Central Government has begun releasing onions from its buffer stock.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Farmers stopped 'Onion Express' heading to Delhi at Lasalgaon Station in Nashik. They alleged that rotten onions being loaded on the train, instead of the quality onions procured from them. pic.twitter.com/3VNSvrunUN — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2026

Onion Express arranged for Delhi

As part of the initiative, NAFED and NCCF arranged to dispatch an onion-laden freight train, known as ‘Kanda Express’ or ‘Onion Express’, from Lasalgaon Railway Station to Delhi, reported United News of India (UNI).

Earlier in the day, Ganesh Nimbalkar, an activist associated with the Prahar organisation, reportedly stopped the train after alleging that rotten onions were being transported. He staged a protest by sitting in front of the train and claimed that the onions could deteriorate further within two days.

Nimbalkar further alleged that transporting such a large quantity of poor-quality onions could adversely affect the market prices received by farmers for their produce.

Police intervene at railway yard

Following the protest, the train remained halted at the Lasalgaon railway goods yard, prompting RPF officials and Lasalgaon Police to intervene.

Officials subsequently removed the protesters from the railway tracks. The onion-laden train eventually departed for Delhi at around 3 pm.

Prahar warns of intensified agitation

Nimbalkar warned that if attempts were made to influence onion market prices instead of ensuring fair prices for farmers, the Prahar organisation would intensify its agitation.

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