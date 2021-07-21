Maharashtra: One killed in firing in Nanded city

A man was killed after being fired upon on Tuesday in Maharashtra's Nanded city, an incident which police claimed was a fallout of rivalry between two gangs.

The incident took place in the Gadipura area of the city under jurisdiction of the Itwara police station at around 7.45 pm, Nanded Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar Shewale told PTI.

"As of now we cannot tell how many bullets were fired at the deceased, Vicky Thakur, but there was multiple shots for sure," he said.

However, it was not yet known how many assailants were involved in the attack, the police said.

"The firing took place out of mutual enmity between two gangs and the one who fired, first followed Vicky to some distance and then shot him. We have formed teams to trace those involved in the firing. The process to register an offence was underway," Shewale added