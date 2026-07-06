Maharashtra On High Alert As CM Devendra Fadnavis Reviews Rain Crisis; Warns Of Possible Cloudburst In Nashik | X/CMO Maharashtra

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday chaired an emergency review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Mantralaya amid relentless rainfall, flooding and landslide incidents reported across several parts of the state.

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Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan along with senior government and administrative officials attended the high-level meeting, where the Chief Minister reviewed the impact of the ongoing monsoon fury, rescue operations, relief measures and preparedness plans across vulnerable districts.

Fadnavis Warns Mumbaikars Of Extremely Heavy Rainfall

Addressing the media after the meeting, Fadnavis warned that the next few hours would remain extremely critical for Maharashtra as heavy rainfall activity continues to intensify across Mumbai, Konkan, Western Maharashtra and parts of north Maharashtra.

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“Mumbai will witness high tide from 3 pm onwards today. If heavy rainfall coincides with the high tide period, severe waterlogging situations may arise. Strong winds of 60 to 70 kmph are expected post noon,” the Chief Minister said.

Fadnavis confirmed that residents from landslide-prone areas have already been evacuated as a precautionary measure and disaster response teams remain deployed across sensitive zones.

He said Palghar and Vasai-Virar are among the worst-affected regions due to the ongoing heavy rainfall, while rail services between Gujarat and Mumbai have been severely impacted. Authorities are diverting passengers through the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway route due to disruptions in train movement.

The Chief Minister further stated that Raigad district, coastal Maharashtra, Lonavala and Mahabaleshwar are likely to continue receiving extremely heavy rainfall over the next several hours. He also warned that the Savitri river is overflowing and rivers across the Western Ghats have reached dangerous levels following incessant rain. “Three lanes of the Mumbai-Pune Highway are currently operational and traffic movement remains slow. We are closely monitoring every disaster-related incident,” Fadnavis said.

CM Warns Of Possible Cloudburst In Nashik

In a major warning, the Chief Minister also expressed fears of a possible cloudburst situation in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar on Tuesday, July 7. According to Fadnavis, weather forecasts indicate the possibility of nearly 300 mm rainfall in parts of the Nashik region due to cloudburst-like conditions.

“Nashik has been identified as a high-alert zone for tomorrow. The district administration has already begun preparations considering the possibility of a major cloudburst situation,” he said.

Fadnavis added that officials are maintaining a strict watch on the developing weather situation in Nashik district and have already implemented several precautionary measures to tackle any flood or disaster scenario arising from extreme rainfall.

Amid the worsening weather conditions, the state government has announced closure of schools and colleges in several affected districts, including Mumbai and nearby regions. The Chief Minister appealed to citizens across Maharashtra to avoid unnecessary travel and strictly follow official advisories issued by the administration and disaster management authorities.

“Against the backdrop of the heavy downpour currently underway in the state, all machinery is fully geared up to handle any situation. Citizens should avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary,” Fadnavis said.

Heavy rainfall over the past several days has caused widespread flooding, waterlogging, landslides and disruption to transport services across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Pune, Kolhapur, Raigad and the Konkan belt, severely affecting normal life across Maharashtra.