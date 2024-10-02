Maharashtra OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save Holds Extensive Meeting With Community Leaders

Mumbai: In a pivotal move, Maharashtra's OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save held an extensive two-hour meeting in Nagpur with representatives from 29 OBC organizations across Vidarbha. The discussions were aimed at tackling longstanding issues affecting the OBC, VJNT (Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes), and SBC (Special Backward Class) communities, focusing on key concerns such as education, reservation policies, and community demands.

One major announcement from Minister Save was the plan to reopen state-run hostels for OBC students, which are set to be fully operational by October 6, 2024. He reaffirmed the Maharashtra government's commitment to addressing the urgent needs of the OBC community, emphasizing the administration's dedication to providing timely solutions.

Demand For Caste-Based Census

The demand for a caste-based census, a significant topic for OBC organizations, was also discussed. Save indicated that the government is seriously evaluating this request, hinting at a favorable outcome soon. Additionally, he proposed extending the benefits available to social justice department-run hostels to those operated for OBC students, promoting equal opportunities.

During the meeting, representatives pressed for immediate action on various fronts, including the implementation of the Dnyanjyoti Savitribai Phule scheme, which offers financial assistance to marginalized students. Save announced that benefits would be extended to students starting in the 11th standard, broadening educational access for economically disadvantaged groups.

Key officials in attendance included Rajesh Khawle, Managing Director of the Mahajyoti scheme, and other senior members of the OBC Bahujan Welfare Department. The meeting was initiated by Khemendra Katre of the OBC Rights Forum, who highlighted the community’s pressing issues and called for urgent government action.

Among the prominent demands raised was an increase in scholarships for OBC students wishing to study abroad, with a proposal to raise the number of scholarships to 200. Additionally, community leaders requested the establishment of district-level offices dedicated to OBC issues and the renaming of hostels to emphasize their commitment to serving OBC Bahujan students.

Read Also Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Expedites Scholarship Approvals For OBC Students Aiming For...

The dialogue addressed a wide range of topics, including education, employment, and the overall welfare of the OBC community. Organizations such as the OBC Service Association and OBC Janmorcha actively contributed to discussions on challenges faced by students in accessing government benefits and securing job reservations.

Minister Save acknowledged the importance of the issues raised and assured leaders that the state government is committed to taking prompt action. He emphasized a thorough review of each demand, promising the swift implementation of policies that would benefit the OBC community.

As the meeting concluded, participants expressed cautious optimism, appreciating the government’s responsiveness to their concerns. They hope that the commitments made during this significant meeting will lead to real improvements for OBC students and the wider community in Vidarbha.