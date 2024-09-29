Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Expedites Scholarship Approvals For OBC Students Aiming For Overseas Education

representational photo

Mumbai: In a proactive initiative to support students from backward classes, the Maharashtra government has authorized scholarships for 75 eligible students from the OBC (Other Backward Classes), VJNT (Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes), and SBC (Special Backward Class) communities to pursue higher education abroad for the 2024-25 academic year. This decision was finalized with a government resolution on September 26.

The move follows representations made by OBC organizations to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. In response, Fadnavis promptly convened a meeting to evaluate the situation and address student concerns. Remarkably, the government selected and approved the eligible students within just three days, a swift action that has been welcomed by OBC organizations as a testament to the government’s dedication to supporting marginalized communities.

Initially launched in 2019-20, the Foreign Education Scholarship Scheme provides financial assistance to meritorious students from VJNT, OBC, and SBC communities for studying at international universities. For the upcoming academic year, the scholarship count has been set at 75.

Earlier this year, applications were solicited, and the Directorate of OBC Welfare, led by its director, established a committee to meticulously review them. This committee ensured thorough evaluations and helped rectify any discrepancies identified during the application process. A final list of eligible candidates was submitted to the government on September 10.

Subsequently, a second committee, chaired by the Principal Secretary of the OBC Welfare Department, convened on September 23 to finalize the selection of the 75 students, who come from diverse academic backgrounds and will now have the chance to study at prestigious global institutions.

Importantly, recipients of the scholarships must sign an agreement committing to utilize their skills and knowledge for the benefit of the nation after completing their studies abroad, ensuring that the program contributes not only to individual advancement but also to national development.

The Foreign Education Scholarship Scheme represents a significant effort to elevate backward communities by granting them access to global educational opportunities. This year's expedited approval process sets a commendable precedent for future initiatives, garnering praise from OBC organizations that view it as a crucial step towards ensuring equitable opportunities for students from marginalized backgrounds.