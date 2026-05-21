Maharashtra Nurses Protest: Agitation Across State Against Administrative Transfers, Withdrawal Of Orders Demanded - VIDEO |

Mumbai: Nurses across Maharashtra staged protests on Thursday against the state government’s administrative transfer policy for nursing staff, warning that the move would severely disrupt families, childcare responsibilities and patient care services at government hospitals.

Demonstrations were held at several major state-run hospitals, including Government Medical College and Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, popularly known as Ghati Hospital and Sassoon General Hospital, as nurses demanded immediate withdrawal of the transfer orders issued by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER).

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Details On The Statewide Protests

The protests were organised under the banner of the Maharashtra Government Nurses Federation, which accused the government of implementing a transfer process that has triggered widespread anxiety and mental stress among nurses, most of whom are women.

According to the federation, the DMER has initiated administrative transfers of Group-C technical and non-technical staff, particularly nursing personnel, across government medical institutions in the state.

Protesting nurses argued that the transfers would adversely affect their personal and family lives, especially women employees who are responsible for childcare and caring for elderly family members.

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Speaking during the protest, hospital staff member Makrand said nurses were strongly opposing the move because hospitals already follow an internal transfer system involving periodic ward changes every two to three years.

“The government has issued an order initiating a transfer process for nurses. We oppose this because we already undergo internal transfers and ward changes every two to three years. These transfers are not linked to any financial responsibilities or payment systems. Most nurses are women, and such transfers will disturb their families,” he said, as quoted by Lokmat Times.

Federation President Indumati said the decision would create serious hardships for women nurses managing both professional and household responsibilities.

“This nursing profession consists mostly of women. If a woman is transferred, her family gets disturbed. Many staff members have small children aged two to three years and also take care of elderly parents and in-laws. Transfer of women causes a lot of problems,” she said.

The federation also questioned why nurses were being brought under administrative transfer rules when their primary responsibility is patient care rather than administration.

The organisation maintained that hospitals already have an effective internal transfer mechanism in place and described the new statewide transfer policy as 'duplicative and unfair.'

Protests were also reported from other government hospitals, where nurses gathered in large numbers carrying placards and raising slogans against the transfer process.

The agitation has added pressure on the Maharashtra government amid growing concerns within the public healthcare sector over staffing policies, employee welfare and the functioning of state-run hospitals.