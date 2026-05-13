Maharashtra Nurses To Protest Again At Azad Maidan Over Pending Demands, Oppose Transfer Policy

Government nurses from across Maharashtra prepare for a large-scale protest at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan over service demands and transfer policy concerns | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 13: Nearly 30,000 nurses working in Maharashtra’s government hospitals will launch a fresh protest at Azad Maidan from May 18 over their long-pending demands and opposition to the state government’s proposed district-level transfer policy.

Nursing associations claim they have been advocating for their demands for the past seven years, but the government has yet to take any concrete action.

According to the Maharashtra State Nurses Association, nurses across the state have repeatedly staged protests, demonstrations, and submitted memorandums since 2019, demanding recruitment to vacant nursing posts, an end to contractual hiring, increase in allowances, promotions, changes in designation, and improvement in service conditions. However, the association claims that every discussion with the government has ended only with assurances.

Nurses oppose proposed transfer policy

Association General Secretary Sumitra Tote said the proposed transfer policy has further intensified the anger among nurses. Under the new system, nurses may be transferred from one district to another, which they say would create serious difficulties related to travel, family responsibilities, and children’s education.

“The government has not taken our issues seriously despite years of struggle. Every time we protest, officials assure us of action, but no concrete decision is taken,” Tote said.

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Statewide demonstrations planned at Azad Maidan

The association stated that nurses from across Maharashtra will participate in phased demonstrations at Azad Maidan from May 18 to 20 to press the government to address their demands and withdraw the proposed transfer policy.

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