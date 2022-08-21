Maharashtra: No-one will go to jail for chanting Hanuman Chalisa, but will be honoured and felicitated, says Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis | Photo: ANI

Now those chanting Hanuman Chalisa will be felicitated and honoured in Maharashtra, announced Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday in Amravati. His comment came months after Mumbai police had arrested Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband and MLA Ravi Rana for their call during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of former chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray’s residence Matoshree at Bandra.

‘’Ranas are truly an exponent of poor people. They had to go to jail for 14 days for chanting Hanuman Chalisa. I am proud of them. Now there is our government which will facilitate those chanting Hanuman Chalisa in the state,’’ said Fadnavis after attending the Dahi Handi celebrations. He targeted former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to put Ranas into jail by invoking a sedition charge. They were subsequently released from the jail.

‘’I congratulate Ravi Rana and Navneet Rana, because it has become difficult to chant Hanuman Chalisa in Maharashtra. Then these two came forward and said throw us in jail, but we will not stay without chanting Hanuman Chalisa. So, both of them had to go to jail for 14 days. That's why I am proud of both of them," said Fadnavis.

"Now our government has come, everything seems to be open and there is relief to all. Everything was almost closed for two years. Now Ganeshostav, Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali, all festivals will be celebrated in full swing and with enthusiasm,’’ said the deputy chief minister adding that, ‘’This government will not put anyone in jail for chanting Hanuman Chalisa but will honour and felicitate them. ‘’ Incidentally, the Rana couple enjoys proximity with Fadnavis in particular.

Ranas are the staunch supporters of the BJP, which had indirectly supported Raj Thackeray’s call for shutting down loudspeakers of mosques, had declared that they will chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of Matoshree to derive political mileage and thereby undermine the Shiv Sena’s credentials of Hinduva.

Fadnavis said that the dream of development seen by Ravi Rana and Navneet Rana will now come true.