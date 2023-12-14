 Maharashtra News: State To Recruit 23,628 Constables, Says Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis
The responsibility for conducting the police constable examination has been assigned to an agency, and to prevent any irregularities, jammers will be experimentally employed, Fadnavis said.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Thursday, December 14, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis | X/Dev_Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced in the Legislative Council that 23,628 constable positions will be filled by the Home Department.

Since 1976, recruitment in the Maharashtra Home Department has been conducted according to a specific scheme. However, a new plan has been developed based on the population, and how far police stations are from each other, the number of staff they have, etc.

Congress MLC Satej, also known as Bunty Patil, proposed a suggestion for the immediate recruitment of constables. Fadnavis addressed this suggestion, stating that a significant number of police officers will be recruited following the new pattern, and funds have been allocated for this purpose. The training capacity has been increased to accommodate more than 13,000 individuals.

Fadnavis acknowledged the disappointment of candidates whose age limits expired during the Covid-19 period. He assured that steps would be taken to address this issue. The responsibility for conducting the police constable examination has been assigned to an agency, and to prevent any irregularities, jammers will be experimentally employed, he said.

