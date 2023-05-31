Maharashtra News: Parbhani teen dies after mob lynches him, his friends over mistaken identity as goat thieves | Twitter

In a tragic incident, a mob in Maharashtra's Parbhani brutally assaulted three teenage boys, mistaking them for goat thieves. The assault resulted in the death of a 14-year-old boy, while the other two victims sustained serious injuries. The police have registered a case against six individuals involved in the incident and have arrested four of the accused, including the former sarpanch of the Gram Panchayat, Akram Patel, stated reports.

Attack on Mistaken Identity

According to officials, the victims, all minors, were attacked by the mob based on suspicion of being goat thieves. The incident occurred on Saturday, and the police have invoked Section 302 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) against the accused, charging them with murder, stated a News18 report.

It has been reported that a video of the incident is available, and the police are currently working on identifying the other individuals involved in the attack.

Arrests Made and Investigation Underway

Four out of the six accused have been arrested, including the main perpetrator, Akram Patel. The police are conducting further investigations into the case to gather evidence and bring all the culprits to justice. The registration of the murder case highlights the seriousness with which the authorities are treating the incident.

Outrage and Demands for Strict Punishment

The incident has sparked outrage and condemnation from various quarters. Harjinder Singh Dhami, Chief of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), has strongly condemned the incident, calling it a heinous crime and a blot on humanity. Dhami has urged the police to identify and apprehend all the culprits involved in the attack, emphasizing the need for strict and exemplary punishment for them.

Echoes of Past Incidents

This incident in Parbani brings back memories of the alleged lynching of three individuals in Palghar, Maharashtra, in 2020. The victims in that case were attacked by a mob while traveling to attend a funeral.