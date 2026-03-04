 Maharashtra News: 'MSRTC’s ‘Lalpari’ Buses To Generate Over ₹250 Crore In Ad Revenue Over 5 Years,' Says Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik
MSRTC is set to generate over ₹250 crore in advertisement revenue over five years by monetising bus stations and its 12,000-strong fleet, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced at the corporation’s board meeting.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 02:52 AM IST
article-image
MSRTC’s iconic ‘Lalpari’ buses set to boost non-ticket revenue through expanded advertising rights across depots and stations | X - @msrtcofficial

Mumbai, March 3: The iconic ‘Lalpari’ buses operated by the state transport corporation, which traverse every corner, are now set to accelerate not only passenger mobility but also revenue generation.

Transport Minister and Chairman of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, Pratap Sarnaik, has announced that the corporation is expected to generate over Rs 250 crore in revenue over the next five years solely through advertisements.

He was speaking at the 310th Board of Directors meeting held at the corporation’s headquarters.

Expanding reach and revenue potential

Sarnaik said MSRTC operates 251 depots and over 610 small and large bus stations across the state. With a fleet of around 12,000 buses, the corporation transports 50 to 55 lakh passengers daily.

He added that once the fleet expands in the future, the daily passenger count is expected to reach one crore. “Advertising on a platform with such extensive reach is a golden opportunity for brands,” he said.

The MSRTC will now drive a new revenue cycle. An ambitious plan has been prepared to maximise advertising revenue by utilising bus stations, their premises, the interiors and exteriors of buses and all available assets, Sarnaik said.

A competitive tender process was conducted for this purpose, and a bid offering more than Rs 250 crore in revenue for the next five years has been accepted. Once the tenure of the existing advertising license holders ends, the rights will be transferred to the new licensees.

Income expected to more than double

Currently, the corporation earns around Rs 22 crore annually from advertisements. With the new tender, this income is expected to more than double.

Sarnaik expressed confidence that generating revenue from alternative sources beyond ticket sales will help prevent the corporation from slipping into financial losses in the future.

