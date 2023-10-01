Maharashtra News: Guidelines For Establishing New Police Stations In State Released; Details Inside

Greater Mumbai Police

The police department has formed guidelines for the creation of new police stations in the state. As per the guidelines, there should be separate police stations in places of high population, special geographical location, tourist spots and places where traditional crimes against people and property are rampant.

Police stations will be set up at places where frequent financial crimes, robberies and dacoities take place. Places where there is a large number of vehicles and therefore, a large amount of traffic and accidents occur frequently will also have police stations. There should be a traffic police post at such places.

According to the police, proposals for the creation of new police stations in the state are submitted to the government through the office of the Director General of Police (DGP).

Reflecting the need for updated guidelines

“As there has been a radical change due to the increasing population in the state, increasing industrialisation and urbanisation due to the change in the standard of living, the changed nature of crimes, the widespread and increasing use of social media in the society and the religious / political crimes committed through it, their impact on the society and the financial fraud crimes committed through the internet, the issue of revising the guidelines for creation of new police stations accordingly was under the consideration of the government,” said a police official.

He added, “The following guidelines will be considered for the creation of a new police station. There should be a separate police station in the places where new talukas are formed. There should be a police station in the periphery of 2km where there has been large scale urbanisation and industrialisation. The distance between two police stations in rural areas should not be more than 10km and in urban areas, it should not be more than 4km. Places important from a security point of view, such as educational institutions, hostels, places of worship, courts, bus stations, nuclear power plants, power plants, large dams and large sports stadiums should have separate police stations.”

