Mumbai News: Police Arrest Man For Selling Fake Gold Necklace Worth ₹9 Lakh

The Dongri Police have apprehended a suspect involved in an incident where he presented a gold necklace to an individual, claiming it to be valued at Rs 9 lakh. However, upon purchase, it was discovered that the necklace was counterfeit.

According to police reports, the individual in question, Mohammad Naushad Muktar Ahmed (30), works as a tailor. He encountered an unidentified person who introduced himself and displayed a gold necklace, asserting its worth to be Rs 9 lakh.

Subsequently, the unidentified person removed two segments from the gold necklace and handed them to Ahmed, urging him to consult a goldsmith to verify its authenticity. Following a goldsmith's examination, Ahmed was informed that the necklace was indeed genuine.

Impressed by the necklace, Ahmed expressed his desire to purchase it from the accused, offering to pay six lakh rupees upfront and the remaining amount later, a proposal that the accused accepted.

Upon receiving the necklace in exchange for payment, Ahmed soon realized that he had been deceived by the accused, who had given him a fake necklace. Ahmed promptly reported the incident to the Dongri police, leading to the registration of an FIR. Senior Police Inspector Rajan Rane entrusted the investigation to PSI Wasim Patel.

The Dongri police initiated an investigation into the matter, procuring photographs of the accused and a woman accompanying him from CCTV footage at the incident site. However, despite their efforts, both individuals remained elusive.

Further inquiry revealed that the SIM card utilized by the accused to communicate with Ahmed was registered under someone else's name and had been employed solely for fraudulent activities. By tracing the SIM card's location, it was determined to be within the jurisdiction of the Vartak Nagar police in Thane.

Collaborating with the Vartak Nagar police, the Dongri police successfully apprehended the accused, identified as Ramesh Jaysa Solanki (57). A search is currently underway for the co-accused, Gajri Poonam, implicated in this case.

It is worth noting that Ramesh Jaysa Solanki faces charges in cases filed at the Bhandup and Vartak Nagar police stations in Thane as well.

