MP: Three Held For Selling Fake Gold Bars In Amjhera

Amjhera (Madhya Pradesh): The Amjhera police apprehended three persons for their involvement in the sale of fake gold bars within the jurisdiction of the Dasai outpost area. The arrest took place on Friday following a complaint lodged by the victim Balram, against the accused persons, namely Azruddin, Soheb and Asif.

According to Amjhera police, Balram, fell victim to the deceptive tactics employed by the accused trio. Balram's complaint detailed how he was approached by Soheb, who claimed to possess five gold biscuits and expressed his intention to sell them. To convince Balram of their authenticity, Soheb set the price of each purported gold biscuit at Rs 1 lakh.

Balram recounted the transaction, explaining that Soheb presented one of these supposedly valuable gold biscuits to him, and in return, Balram handed over Rs 5,000 to Azruddin, one of the accused, as part of their deal. The trio assured Balram that the following day, they would return with the remaining four gold biscuits and requested Balram to have potential buyers ready.

However, suspicions arose when Balram decided to inspect the quality of the gold biscuit he had received. Upon close examination, Balram realized that the so-called gold biscuit was nothing more than a fake. Undeterred, Balram and his companions prepared for the trio's expected return the next day.

True to their word, the accused returned to sell the remaining fake gold biscuits. Swift and coordinated action by Balram and his associates resulted in the apprehension of Azruddin, Soheb and Asif. The police were summoned immediately, and the accused were taken into custody.

Amjhera station in-charge Sanjay Singh Bais, outpost in-charge SI Raju Makwana, acting SI Durgaprasad Vaishnav and others played a commendable role.