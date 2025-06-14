Maharashtra News: 'BJP Never Promised Farm Loan Waiver In 2024 Assembly Poll Manifesto,' Says Minister Atul Save

Mumbai, Jun 14: Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Atul Save on Saturday said the party had not promised farm loan waiver in its manifesto for the 2024 Assembly elections.
"There is no mention of farm loan waiver in the BJP manifesto," he told reporters in Hingoli when asked about a hunger strike by former minister Bachchu Kadu.
Later in the day, Kadu, founder of the Prahar Janshakti Party, ended his seven-day hunger strike at Gurukunj Mozari in Teosa taluka of Amravati district, following an assurance from the BJP-led government to consider his key demand of a complete farm loan waiver.
