Maharashtra News: 'BJP Never Promised Farm Loan Waiver In 2024 Assembly Poll Manifesto,' Says Minister Atul Save

HomeMumbaiMaharashtra News: 'BJP Never Promised Farm Loan Waiver In 2024 Assembly Poll Manifesto,' Says Minister Atul Save

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Atul Save on Saturday said the party had not promised farm loan waiver in its manifesto for the 2024 Assembly elections. "There is no mention of farm loan waiver in the BJP manifesto," he told reporters in Hingoli when asked about a hunger strike by former minister Bachchu Kadu.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 06:07 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Atul Save | X - @save_atul

Later in the day, Kadu, founder of the Prahar Janshakti Party, ended his seven-day hunger strike at Gurukunj Mozari in Teosa taluka of Amravati district, following an assurance from the BJP-led government to consider his key demand of a complete farm loan waiver.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

