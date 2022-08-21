Maharashtra: New Labour Codes aim to create litigation-free society and thus empower common citizens, says Union Min Bhupender Yadav

Union Min Bhupender Yadav |

Through new labour code, the government wants new job creation, a single policy with low compliance burden, better capital formation, better skill development and simplified procedure using digital technologies for improved productivity and worker welfare, said Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday at National Institute of Personnel Management in Pune on Labour Code Implementation. The new Labour Code also strives to keep labour laws updated through a system of tripartite implementation and consultative processes.

‘’New Labour Codes aim to create a litigation-free society & thus empower common citizens. Further, there should not be needless criminalization, we have rationalized old laws & considered occupational safety and wage standards to ensure fair wages for both men & women,’’ said Yadav. He noted that 29 different Acts have been merged into four Labour Codes, namely Industrial Relations Code, Wages Code, Occupational Safety Code and Social Security Code. ‘’I am happy to note that 31 laws have made state-specific laws to implement the Occupational Safety Code under the new Labour Code,’’ he noted.

‘’New code has a provision for Social Security Fund, laws with criminal provisions have been reduced from 1,500 to just 22 Industrial Relations Code create a new environment suitable for both workers and employers,’’ the minister said adding that ‘’The new Labour Code has been made considering the new labour market through a system of structured wages PF enrolment and GST collections are going up, this shows a progression from informal to formal sector, this is a very positive development.’’

Yadav said the new labour market involves manufacturing but also gig/platform workers, due to the trend of digitalization this category of workers too has been given a legal status.

Explaining the rationale for amendment of the labour code, the minister said it is for enhanced industry productivity, competitiveness and sustainability of enterprises and contribution to national development and dignified life of our workers. ‘’Another aim of the new Labour Code is to facilitate implementation by streamlining and consolidating authority in different areas; this will thus reduce litigation and channel energy towards productive activities,’’ he added.

‘’New Code expands social security to both organized and unorganized workers Code also provides for registration of unorganized workers; through 4 lakh Common Service Centres, we registered 28 crore unorganized sector workers on eShram Portal in 7 months,’’ said Yadav.

‘’We have also provided insurance cover to all workers. I tell Labour Unions too that our government is committed to the welfare of workers, all unions cooperated with us,’’ asserted Yadav.

