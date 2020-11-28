Maharashtra: NCP MLA Bharat Bhalke succumbs to post-COVID complications at Ruby Hospital in Pune

Bhalke began his political career as a director of Vitthal Sahakari Sugar Factory in Pandharpur taluka. He later became the president of the factory.

In 2004, he contested assembly elections for the first time from Shiv Sena. However, he lost the election. After this, followed by the reorganization of the constituencies in 2009, he contested from Pandalpur-Mangalwedha assembly constituency and defeated former Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Singh Mohite Patil.

He left the Congress in 2019 and joined the NCP. In addition to 2009, Bhalke won the election in 2014 and 2019 as well, thereby scoring a hattrick.

