PM Modi to visit Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review COVID-19 vaccine work today

All you need to know about the vaccine players which PM Modi will visit today:

Zydus Cadila - Ahmedabad

Modi will first visit pharma major Zydus Cadila's plant near Ahmedabad to get information about its vaccine development.

The prime minister will reach the plant, located in the Changodar industrial area, over 20 km from Ahmedabad, around 9.30 am.

Zydus Cadila had announced that the phase-I clinical trial of its vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D was over and it has commenced phase-II clinical trials from August.

Bharat Biotech - Hyderabad

Modi will then fly to Hyderabad where he is scheduled to visit vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's facility.

After landing at Hakimpet Air Force station, Modi will reach Bharat Biotech's facility at Genome Valley at 1.30 pm.

The facility is around 50 km from Hyderabad.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is undergoing phase-3 trials.

SII - Pune

After his hour-long visit to the facility, the PM will proceed to Pune, where he will visit the Serum Institute of India (SII), which has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and the Oxford University for the vaccine.

The prime minister will reach the Serum Institute campus around 4.30 pm.

Modi's hour-long visit to SII is aimed at reviewing the status of the vaccine candidate for coronavirus infection and to know about its launch, production and distribution mechanism.

The PM will fly back to Delhi in the evening.

(With inputs from PTI)