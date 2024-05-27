Maharashtra: NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal Demands 60-90 Seats In Upcoming State Assembly Elections | Twitter/@ChhaganCBhujbal

Mumbai: Loksabha elections have not finished in the country yet but winds of State assembly are started flowing in the Maharashtra. On Monday, Tug of war was seen among the NCP and BJP over the seat sharing formula for state assembly election which likely to be held on October 2024.

NCP leader and cabinet minister, Chhagan Bhujbal has claimed that NCP led by Ajit Pawar party should get 80-90 seats in up coming Vidhansabha election to contest the election. However, DCM Devendra Fadnavis made it clear that BJP is a big party in the alliance and it will get more number of seats than other two alliance parties. Respectable seats will be given to NCP and Shiv Sena after discussion.

In the Loksabha election, lots of disappointed was seen in Mahayuti alliance. But BJP become elder brother in alliance and contested 28 seats, Shivsena 15 seats and NCP contested only four seats within that one seat was given to RSP Mahadev Jankar from Parbhani and Osmanabad seat was given to Archana Patil who left BJP and joined NCP for the sake of contesting election.

There was disappointed among the NCP MLA's and leaders on seat sharing and opposition parties had also teased NCP for getting only four seats.

While speaking during the NCP State convention in Mumbai on Monday, Bhujbal said " BJP had given promise of 80-90 seats in State assembly election. We should not struggle to get seat like Loksabha election. We should get our right."

Bhujbal also requested Ajit Pawar to sanction all the work of MLAS so they could fight next elections. Bhujbal said during his speech that BJP had given slogan of 400 plus and allegations were made that BJP will change the constitution. " We faced difficulties to convince people. Now, Manusmriti issue has popped up. It should be stopped otherwise we have to face big trouble."