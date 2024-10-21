Maharashtra: NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Appoints Ashish Damle As Chairman Of New Brahmin Economic Development Body

Ashish Damle of the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) has been appointed as the Chairman of Parashuram Economic Development Corporation |

Ashish Damle of the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) has been appointed as the Chairman of Parashuram Economic Development Corporation, an organisation recently set up for the welfare of the Brahmin community by the state government. Damle is from Badlapur and his appointment to the body is being looked at as an attempt to strengthen the party in Thane district.

In September, the state government established Economic Development Corporations for the welfare of various castes and groups. It was also decided in the cabinet meeting to establish Parashuram Economic Development Corporation for the Brahmin community. The body will provide financial assistance to the youth from the economically weaker sections of the society for education and business. The office of the corporation is proposed to be set up in Pune. The corporation will be given a share capital of Rs 50 crores.

After the announcement of the corporation, there was discussion on which party in the ruling Mahayuti alliance will get the opportunity to head it. Damle was appointed as the head of the corporation on October 14. Damle is working as the Regional General Secretary of Ajit Pawar Group of the Nationalist Congress Party and is considered to be close to Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar. After the split in NCP, he supported Ajit Pawar. Damle has also been the former Sub-President of Kulgaon Badlapur Municipality and has been active in social work in the area.

Reacting to his appointment as the head of the corporation, Damle said, “I am thankful to Deputy Chief Minister Ajitdada Pawar for giving me this opportunity. I will try to do justice to this corporation,” he said, adding that Pawar, the state government, and the NCP state President and Member of Parliament Sunil Tatkare have shown faith in him and given him the responsibility to head Parshuram Arthik Vikas Mahamandal. “I assure you all that being a Chairperson of PAVM, I will do my best and perform in the most efficient way.”