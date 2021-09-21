Maharashtra: MVA to counter BJP by exposing corruption charges

Amid attacks from the BJP, targeting ministers over a slew of corruption charges, the Maha Vikas Aghadi met on Monday and came up with a comprehensive strategy. The three ruling partners have agreed to counter the BJP allegations by opening up its cases wherein several ministers were given a clean chit by the previous government.

The BJP is currently engaged in firing salvos against the ministers and the MVA government ahead of the upcoming BMC elections. The BJP is at the forefront to take on the Sena and its new allies, the NCP and Congress, as it has adopted “an offence is the best defence” policy.

Ironically, the MVA lacks any plan to take BJP head on. The BJP is in the midst of portraying the MVA as “corrupt”, while neglecting issues pertaining to farmers and development. A senior MVA minister said, “On the one had the BJP has deployed the central investigating agencies against the MVA ministers and on the other it is engaged in targeting individual ministers and the government in general. At Monday’s coordination committee, it was decided not to spare the BJP but take aggressive posture.” State Congress chief Nana Patole said the MVA government will dig out the files relating to the BJP ministers’ involvement in a number of scams during its rule between 2014 and 2019.

