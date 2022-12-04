e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra: MVA partners to meet on Monday to fine-tune strategy for winter session

MVA partners will meet after the meetings of the Business Advisory Committees of the state assembly and Council to discuss the duration of the winter session

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Sunday, December 04, 2022, 10:08 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: MVA partners to meet on Monday to fine-tune strategy for winter session | File pic
Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi partners comprising NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray will meet on Monday evening to discuss issues to be taken up to corner the Shinde Fadnavis government in the upcoming winter session starting from December 19 in Nagpur.

Controversial remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji by Governor BS Koshyari and other BJP leaders, removal of Governor, farmers distress and suicides are among other issues that will be discussed at the Monday meet so that they increase their attack this winter session.

Other important issues to be discussed

They will also discuss issues with regard to the Vidarbha region to be flagged-off during the session. MVA partners will meet after the meetings of the Business Advisory Committees of the state assembly and Council to discuss the duration of the winter session. As per the tentative schedule circulated by the state Legislature Secretariat, the session will take place till December 30. The opposition wants it should not be curtailed.

