Bombay High Court stays Shinde-Fadnavis govt's cancellation of MVA orders for rural development

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court put a stay order on the orders issued by the BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena coalition government on July 19 and 25 that suspended all the development activities initiated in rural areas during the regime of the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The interim stay on orders is until December 12.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the decision was given after a plea from the Belewadi village panchayat challenging the new government orders was for hearing ahead of a bench of judges Justices Ramesh D Dhanuka and S G Dige on November 28. The plea was to commence the development work of construction of gutters in the petitioner village panchayat which was already sanctioned by the previous state government.

The plea further clarified that the work order for the developmental work was issued on July 14 but later the budget for the same works was cancelled after an executive order was passed by the newly formed government. There was no reason presented for the cancellation of the pre-approved budget.

Advocate S S Patwardhan, for the petitioner's side, claimed the work order to be issued in favour of contractor Mangesh Sarkappa Sutre and further challenged the decision saying the planned work in the village should get completed before March 31, 2023, and if the same is not carried out, the budget already sanctioned and forming part of the Finance Act would lapse post the said date.

The bench led by Justice Dhanuka stated, “In our prima facie view, the State Government already having issued orders after having approved the budget for the said work awarded to the contractor to be carried out in the village of the petitioner panchayat, cannot suspend such work which would result in lapse of the budget already earmarked for the said work and that also without any basis.”

Earlier in October, the current government cancelled a number of developmental projects in the state with an overall worth of Rs. 850 crore claiming that they were the "wrong" doings of the previous government. The said developments were allegedly claimed to be in areas only in the favour of NCP MLAs.

The above mentioned developmental works consisted of providing basic facilities within villages, special programme on development of travel destinations, development of pilgrimage areas in rural areas, works under the Konkan Tourism Development Programme, Sant Sewalal Maharaj Tirth Kshetra Development Scheme and subsidy to zilla parishads/district-level panchayats for erecting monuments of noble persons.

The interim stay by the High Court on government orders is until the next and final hearing for the matter to be held on December 12.